Amos Augustine, Sr, Moreauville

Funeral services for Amos Augustine, Sr. will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Jose Pallipurath officiating.

Visitation will begin Saturday morning at Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville beginning at 9:00 a.m. until departing for service shortly before 11:00 a.m..

Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Mausoleum.

Escude Funeral Home of Moreauville is in charge of arrangements.