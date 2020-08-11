Amos Laborde, 86, Vinton

Funeral services for Amos Paul Laborde will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Christian Family Worship Center in Mansura with Reverend Ronnie Bergeron officiating. Burial will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery in Hessmer.

Amos Laborde, 86, resident of Vinton, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at his residence. He was a Home Builder for 20 years and spent the rest of his career training horses. He loved hunting deer and duck, and fishing. He also loved dogs and cats, but his passion was horses.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lourvess “Lou” Laborde of Vinton; daughters, Margaret Jarreau and her husband Eddie of Hessmer, Peggy Deason and her husband Wayne of Hessmer, Debra Delancy of Sulphur; step daughters, Wendy Edwards of Pontchatoula, Tammy Walsh of Metairie, special step daughter, Ira Louella; son, Raymond Laborde and his wife Becky of Port Allen; grandchildren, Valerie Jarreau, Jason Jarreau, Jeremy, Joshua, Troy, and Margarite Laborde, Travis Deason, Monica Lemoine, Ashley Deason, and Crystal Strickland, and numerous great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his previous wife, Carol Laborde; daughter, Jennie Jackson; parents, Joseph and Nattie (Gauthier) Laborde; sisters, Eunice Watts and Louisiana Daigrepont; brothers, Lawrence and Lance Laborde.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Escude Funeral Home of Mansura. Visitation will resume on Thursday at Christian Family Worship Center beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

