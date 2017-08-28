Amy Rebecca McMullan Adams, age 41, of Bunkie

Amy Rebecca McMullan Adams

HESSMER - A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Amy Rebecca McMullan Adams on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m. and resume on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Mrs. Adams, age 41, of Bunkie, passed away on Saturday, August 25, 2017 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. She was a 1993 graduate of Bunkie High School and graduated from LSUA with a BS in education in 1997. She taught in the Avoyelles Parish School System, having taught at Bunkie Elementary and Mansura Middle and was currently teaching at Cottonport Elementary. She was recently appointed Director of the Sylvan Learning Center in Marksville.

The impact of her life was evident every day. She was always stopped by young children and grown men and women who would run up, hug her and say how glad they were to see “Miss Amy.”

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Amet and Evelyn Bordelon Mitchell; and her beloved aunt, Geneva Mitchell.

She is survived by her husband, Heath Adams of Bunkie; her mother, Evelyn Gail McMullan; her aunt and uncle, Karen and Raymond Daye of Hessmer; her uncle and aunt, Donald and Jocelyn McMullan of Aurora, Colorado; cousins, Joshua (Sandy) Daye of Hessmer, Jessie (Corrin) Daye of Marksville, Katy Rose Daye of Hessmer, Dylan Daye of Hessmer, Shelby Lynn Daye of Hessmer and Arianna Daye of Hessmer; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wanda and Charlie Adams, Jr. of Jena.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Nick Joffrion, Mark Laborde, Shane Gauthier, Chris Jeansonne, Joshua Daye and Jesse Daye. Honorary pallbearers are the faculty and staff of Cottonport Elementary.