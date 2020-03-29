Anita Marie Cortez March 11, 1945 - March 26, 2020

A Memorial Service and Inurnment for Ms. Anita Marie Cortez will be held at a later date.

Ms. Cortez, age 75, of Marksville, departed this life on March 26, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Home in Marksville. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodney and Erline St. Romain Benavidez; three brothers, Rodney Benavidez, Mickey Benavidez and Robert Benavidez.

Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Nina Lambert (Charles) of Marksville; two grandchildren, Douglas and Savanna Lambert.

Anita chose the selfless act of donating her body to Science to be used for research.