Anna Adams, 87, Evergreen

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Anna Lea Gauthier Adams on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Little Flower with Fr. Ramaji Shoury officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Mausoleum in Hessmer under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Monday, January 18, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:00 p.m. at Melancon Funeral Home. On Tuesday, visitation will be observed at Church of the Little Flower from 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

Mrs. Adams, age 87, of Evergreen, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at her residence. She was a retired telephone operator with Bellsouth. She was preceded in death by her son, Joey Adams; her parents, Leo and Ola Laborde Gauthier and her brother, Allen Gauthier.

She is survived by her husssband of sixty-seven years, Lawrence Adams, Sr. of Evergreen; her three sons, David Adams of Marksville, Gerald Paul Adams of Evergreen and Laawrence "Junior" Adams, Jr. and wife, Carol, of Hessmer; her two sisters, Clara Jean Villemarette and husband, Julius, of Metairie and Myrlyn Sue Dauzat and husband, Terrel, of Hessmer; her brother, Carl Gauthier of Hessmer; four grandchildren, Trinity Adams, Chris Adams, Amy Dauzat and Amanda Vead; eight great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren.