Anna Bilich, 79, Hessmer native

Anna Louise Descant Bilich 79 formally from Hessmer, La passed away peacefully with her children by her side at her residence in Metairie La on Wednesday June 23rd ,2020. Preceded in death were father Leon J Descant Sr, mother Julia Lemoine Descant ,Husband Henry Bilich , brother Patrick Descant , and daughter Loretta L Ranson .

Survived by two children daughter Rebecca L Radkovich of Kenner La and son Bruce J LaBorde of Hessmer La. Survived by four sibilings Ella Rose Tessier of lettsworth La , Christine Descant Gaspard of Hessmer, La , Leon Descant Jr of Beldo, La and Vincent Paul Descant of Hessmer, La. Anna is survived with four grandchildren Amanda LaBorde ,Elizabeth Radkovich ,Nicholas Radkovich ,Julia Ranson, one great grandson Grayson Santee and numerous nieces and nephews…Anna worked as a nurse in various medical fields until retirement . Anna enjoyed painting , sewing ,quilting, spending time with her family .

She was a compassionate, loving and generous woman who enjoyed worshiping Jesus .Anna was a cherished member of The Vineyards Church in Kenner, La where she loved to worship with family and friends .

Anna’s Life was a living example of her favorite Bible Verse. Ephesians 4:32 and be kind and compassionate to one another just as God also forgave you in Christ..

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. If any donations would like to be made they can be sent to Vineyard Church of New Orleans at 4340 Sal Lentini Pkwy Kenner, La 70065 504-467-3257.