Anna Grace Brouillette, age 79, of Marksville

Anna Grace Brouillette

MARKSVILLE - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Anna Grace Brouillette will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 17, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville with Father Rusty Rabalais officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until shortly before funeral service on Friday. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Mrs. Brouillette, age 79, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. Born on July 20, 1939, Anna Grace served as an assistant manager at Dollar General for eight years and also was a bus driver for Avoyelles Parish School Board for 18 years. She will be remembered for her wonderful cooking and her loving heart and the love she had for her only grandchild and great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Kirby Michel and Gladys Ponthieux Michel and husband, Jerry Paul Brouillette. Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Dale Paul Brouillette of Marksville, Craig (Michelle) Brouillette of Marksville; one grandchild, Jarred Paul (Sara) Brouillette; and one great-grandchild, Caden Paul Mitchell Brouillette.