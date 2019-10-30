Memorial services for Anna (Huse) Baker will take place at one of her favorite light houses in Galveston Beach, TX. Anna loved light houses and had a large collection of light house figurines.

Anna (Huse) Baker, 84, resident of Simmesport and a native of Texas passed away on October 28, 2019 at her residence.

She leaves those to cherish her memory, her daughters, Jim Ann Anderson of Jefferson, TX, Linda Kay Bray of Corsicana, TX, Betty Renee Frazier of Frost, TX, Jacqueline Elizabeth Gautt of Bay City, TX, and Sherri Lynn Chitty of Simmesport; son Gary David Bray of Forney, TX; 14 grandchildren, Numerous great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; brothers, James Morris Huse of Sawyer, TX and Billy Fran Huse of Chillicothe, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Maurine (Odell) Huse and a great grandchild Taylor Lynn