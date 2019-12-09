Anna Mae Ducote age 84 of Hessmer

Funeral Mass for Anna Mae Ducote of Hessmer will begin at 11:00am on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Entombment will be held at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum. Anna Ducote, age 84, passed away on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at the Valley View Nursing Home of Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Johnny Ducote of Hessmer; son, Mike Ducote (Kathy) of Center Point; daughter, Starla Clark (Dale) of Hessmer; her sister, Dorothy Pugh. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her son, Terry Ducote; parents, Lonis and Annie Dauzat; and her four brothers and sister.



Visitation will begin at 8:00am until 11:00am on Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura.