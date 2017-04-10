Anna Mae Kastner, age 96, of Metairie

Anna Mae Kastner

METAIRIE - A Funeral Mass for Anna Mae Kastner was held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home in Metairie on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 2 p.m. Interment followed in Lake Lawn Park Mausoleum.

Anna Mae Kastner passed away on Friday, April 7, 2017 at the age of 96.

She was the beloved wife of the late Henry James Kastner and by first marriage the late George Nickelotte. Kastner was the daughter of the late Mike Torina and Corine Trentacosta Torina and brother, Carlo Lee Torina.

Anna is the loving mother of Shirley Ann Deluzain of Mandeville and Michael George Nickelotte of Mandeville; mother in law of Paulla Jeanette Nickelotte of Mandeville; sister of Francis Baldridge of Marksville; grandmother of Nicole Deluzain (Chris) Dezendorf of Diamondhead, Mississippi, Nicholas Carlo Deluzain of Mandeville, Sarah Anna Nickelotte of New Orleans, Kaitlin Marie Nickelotte of Mandeville, and Michael George Nickelotte, Jr. of Mandeville; and great-grandmother of Edward Dezendorf of Diamondhead, Mississippi and Magdalene Dezendorf of Diamondhead, Mississippi.