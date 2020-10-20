Anna Purpera, 88, Simmesport

Funeral Mass for Anna B. Moreau Purpera of Simmesport will begin at 11:00am on October 21, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Entombment will be held in the Christ the King Mausoleum.

Anna Purpera, age 88, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1:00am at Hessmer Nursing Home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Craig Purpera (Mei) of Angel Fire, New Mexico and Dwayne Purpera (Mary) of Denham Springs; daughter, Nina Purpera Firmin (Roland) of Bordelonville; 5 grandchildren: Dr. Frank Craig Purpera, Jr. (Becky), Rosalyn Firmin Miller (Brandon), Roland Firmin, Jr. (Carli), Sarah Purpera, and Desiree Purpera; 5 great-grandchildren: Jacob, Kayden, Juliana, Hudson, and Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Purpera, Jr.; parents, Charles “Bud” Moreau & Winnie Lemoine Moreau; sisters, Alberta O’Quinn, Earlene Roddy, Vera Mays; brothers, Herbert Moreau and Hubert Moreau.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home.