A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for Anna Ricaud Gray at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marksville on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Rusty Rabalais, celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery II under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

Anna Ricaud Gray, age 77 of Marksville, passed away at OakMont Estate Assistant Living Center in Mansura on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9:15 A.M.

In 1963, Mrs. Anna Lee Ricaud Gray received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education, Grades 1-8 from the University of Lafayette. In 1979, she added Second Language Specialist to her area of certification. Her first teaching assignment began in 1963 in St. Mary Parish at Patterson High School where she taught first grade until 1968. In August of 1968, she transferred to Avoyelles Parish as a first grade teacher at Marksville Elementary School. Mrs. Gray was a very loving and devoted teacher. Her generosity did not go unnoticed. Mrs. Gray selflessly provided school supplies, clothing, and Christmas gifts to children in need. She treated everyone equal regardless of race, religion, or social welfare. Mrs. Anna Gray retired with 48 years of service on May 20, 2011.

Mrs. Gray is survived by her devoted Godchild, Jackie Mayeux of Moreauville. Also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and many loving friends.

She was preceded in death by loving husband, Blakewood Gray and her parents, Henry and Anna Guillory Ricaud.

The Gray Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. To extend on-line condolences to the Gray Family, please visit us at HYPERLINK "http://www.rose-neath.com" www.rose-neath.com