ANNA SOLDANI LEMOINE

A private graveside service for Anna Lemoine was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Mater Dolorosa Mausoleum with Rev. Martin Laird officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Plaucheville.

Mrs. Lemoine, age 85 of Plaucheville, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Avoyelles Manor Nursing Home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Curry Lemoine, Jr; and her parents, Edward V. and Delva Scallan Soldani.

Survivors include her three sons, Kenneth Lemoine and wife Renee of Plaucheville, Steve Lemoine and wife Karen of Moreauville and Edward Lemoine and wife Lisa of Plaucheville; her grandchildren, Jarred Lemoine, Heidi Ducote, Lauri Lemoine, Heather Arnold, Hali Lemoine, Lacey Dupas, Meagan Barrere and Gavin Lemoine; and 15 great-grandchildren.

