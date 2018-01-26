Anne Gremillion Brou Rachal, age 93, of Bunkie

Anne Gremillion Brou Rachal

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Anne Gremillion Brou Rachal will be Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 12 noon in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home with her son, Ralph Brou, officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 9 a.m. until service time.

Mrs. Rachal, age 93, of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2018 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. She was born on May 11, 1924.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Rachal; her parents, John and Josephine Gremillion; and 11 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her two sons, Carl (Lilly) Brou of Waggaman and Ralph (Pam) Brou of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jessica, Randy, Joey, Jonathan and Jacob; and six great-grandchildren, Mariah, Eleana, Serephina, Koren, Psalm and August.