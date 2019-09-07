Annie Lee (Big Legs) Washington born May 17, 1947, received her wings on Monday, September 2, 2019.

She was the oldest daughter of the late James Taylor Washington and Rose Lee Brown Washington of Simmesport, Louisiana. Annie accepted Christ at an early age and attended McKinley Senior High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Annie was an affectionate, thoughtful, honest, caring and straight forward person. She enjoyed the company of her family and close friends. Annie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

She is survived by three sons: Terry Washington (Joaquina); Reginald Dion Newport, Chicago, Illinois; Karl Washington (KaTina); two sisters: Jerry Washington Bridges (Earl), Richton Park, Illinois; and Lucinda Holmes Wilson (Ezzard), New Orleans, Louisiana; one brother, Lindsey Holmes (Shirley), Tylertown, Mississippi; one sister-in-law, Michelle Washington; seven grandchildren: Avryon Gice, Keyon Harris, Tiryn Gice, Kyle Johnson, Tia Bolton, Nathaniel Smith, and Ebony Smith; four great-grandchildren; two special friends: Maxine Hayes and Linda Burton; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Annie was preceded in death by her mother, Rose Lee Washington; father, James Taylor Washington; son; Darrick Darnell "Dee Dee" Harris; two brothers; Larry "Big Zock" Washington; James "Ronnie Boo" Washington; and sister, Margaret Washington.

Please join the Washington family, Saturday, September 7, 2019, 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm, at 2120 Valley Street, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70808, for a Celebration of Annie's Life.