Annie Morgan, 89, Mansura

Funeral Services for Annie Ruth Morgan of Mansura are currently pending.

Annie Ruth Morgan, age 89 of Mansura passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Barbara Lemoine of Cottonport; sons: Sam (Linda) Morgan of South Carolina, Wallace Gene (Linda) Morgan of Mansura, Joe (Lou) Morgan of Marksville, John (Delta) Morgan of Hessmer, David (Carina) Morgan of Cottonport, Scott (Debra) Morgan of Mansura, and Lloyd Morgan, Jr. of Cottonport; She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Morgan, Sr.; parents, Folse & Mabel Lemoine Juneau; sister, Cecile Hellen Juneau; brothers, Roy Juneau and Geatreux Juneau.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St., Mansura (318-964-2324) La has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.