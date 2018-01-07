Anthony Carl Corner, Sr., age 61, of Mansura

Anthony Carl Corner, Sr.

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Anthony Carl Corner, Sr. of Mansura will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 13, 2018 at Amazon Baptist Church. Rev. Dexter Compton will be the host pastor with Rev. Isiah Nelson officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 9 a.m.until services at 11 a.m.

Anthony Carl Corner, Sr., age 61, was born to the late Albert Corner, Sr. and Jeraline Hurts Corner on April 9, 1956. He departed this life on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

Anthony is survived by a devoted wife of 34 years, Katherine Corner; two sons, Anthony Carl (Jacqueline) Corner, Jr. of Belle Chasse, and Tim Hammer of Denham Spring; one daughter, Shakaila (Alonzo) Edwards of Lafayette; A special niece, Shalonda (Alex) Stirgus of Galt, California; four grandchildren, Kamyrn Edwards, Aliana Katherine Corner, Aurelia and Alejandro Juarez; mother, Jeraline Hurts of Evergreen; four brothers, Albert (Evette) Corner, Jr. of Kansas City, Missouri, Otis Glenn Corner of Evergreen, Ernest Gerald (Joyce) Corner of Hessmer, and Stephen Corner of Port Arthur, Texas; two sisters, Caroline Armstrong of Bunkie and Rhonda Laws of Evergreen; one uncle, MacArthur (Doris) Hurts of Evergreen; eight aunts, Elrene Destin of Evergreen, Beverly Offord of Evergreen, Constance Player of Evergreen, Dorothy (Willie) Clayton of Evergreen, Bobbie (Edward) Gladney of Inglewood, California, Willie Lee (Henderson) Wickliffe of Inglewood, California, Ella Ann Gray (Marvin) of Port Arthur, Texas and Delores Smith (John) of Kansas City, Missouri; three sisters-in-law Dorothy Lea, Gloria Stirgus and Rosemary Stirgus; one brother in law, Ed Stirgus (Catherine); one Godchild, Sherlaya Richard; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.