Anthony E. Green, 92, formerly of Bunkie

Funeral service for Mr.l Anthony E. Green, age 92, of Gretna formerly of Bunkie, were Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:00 AM at Booneville Memorial United Methodist Church with Pastor James E. Ray, Sr. officiated. Internment in the Church Cemetery under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

Mr. Green entered eternal rest on Friday, March 8, 2019, at his residence surrounded by love ones.

He was baptized at an early age at Mark Baptist Church in New Orleans. After marriage he moved to Bunkie and joined Wesley United Methodist Church where he was a dedicated and faithful member for over 45 years. He worked tirelessly as the church musician, Administrative Board Chairman, Trustee Board Member, a member of United Methodist Men. He was also the musician for Second Union Baptist Church. After returning to New Orleans in 2008, due to failing health, he joined in fellowship with the Progressive Baptist Church in Marrero.

Mr. Green received his formal education in the New Orleans Public School System. He graduated from McDonogh #35 High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music Education from Xavier University, following graduation, served in the United States Air Force. Furthering his education he received a Master's degree from Texas Southern University. As education was very important, he felt compelled to continue learning and received his plus 60 hours from University of Southwestern Louisiana and Southern University, retired from Avoyelles Parish as Band Director after 30 years of dedicated service of teaching youth vocal and instrumental music. Mr. Green was a 33rd Degree Mason with Johnson Lodge #175, proudly held membership in Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. and the American Legion.

He was united in holy matrimony to the late Stella Clark Green.

Mr. Anthony Ezekiel Green will be fondly remembered by his devoted daughter, Diedra Green (Raymond Earl) Mondy, loving granddaughters, Jourdan Alyssa and JaLeah Estelle Mondy all of Gretna; brother-in-law, Leon Stanley Clark, Sr. of Saginaw, Michigan; sister-in-law, Bernice Clark of Beaumont, Texas; a host of nieces, nephews other relativs and friends.

Pall bearers honored to serve were; Raymond Earl Mondy, Anthony E. Parker, Mitchel Jones, Daniel Clark, III, Daniel Clark, IV, and Cedric Facison.