Anthony Losavio, Simmesport

Funeral Mass for Anthony “Nookie” Losavio of Simmesport will begin at 1:30pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Simmesport. Entombment will be at the Christ the King Mausoleum in Simmesport.

Anthony “Nookie” Losavio, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Bayou Chateau Nursing Home in Simmesport. After spending several years in the Army, Nookie returned home to Simmesport and began a career in the postal service. He dedicated over 30 years to being a mail carrier; a job he was very proud to hold.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Maria Losavio and husband, Billy Dixon of Alexandria, Tricia Losavio (Victoria) of Allen, TX, and Michelle Ducote and husband, Wade of Bunkie; his sons, Salvadore Losavio and wife, Chrissie of Simmesport, Jade Losavio and wife, Candace of Alexandria, and Andreas Losavio and wife, Brittany of Alexandria; sister, Gail Losavio Handley of Lettsworth and her son Jason Handley. He is also survived by his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Anita Schantin Losavio; second wife, Patricia Losavio; parents, Salvadore Losavio and Theresa Purpera Losavio; brother, John Losavio.

Visitation will begin at 9:30am until 1:30pm on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinsons.org foundation in our father’s name.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Escude Funeral Home (318-964-2324) 625 Main St. Simmesport, LA 71369.