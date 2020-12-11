Antionette Guillot, 85, Fifth Ward

Funeral services for Mrs. Antoinette Joyce Guillot will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers with Father Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will be at Lamartiniere Cemetery in Fifth Ward. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 11:00 a.m. by Father Kurian Zachariah.

Mrs. Guillot, age 85, of Fifth Ward entered eternal rest on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Louis and Rosalie Lemoine; husband, Jimmie Guillot; her brother; Lawrence Lemoine; son; Ronald Guillot, son in laws; James Mayberry and Steven Lambert; and grandson; Jamie Mayberry.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Teddrick (Michele) Guillot of Fifth Ward; daughters; Marie Mayberry of Dupont, Beverly (Calvin) Ducote of Fifth Ward, Suzanne (Charles) Ducote of Hessmer, and Maxine Lambert of Mansura. Seventeen grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be her grandsons.