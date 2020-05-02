Arthur Oubre. WWII vet

Arthur Raymond Oubre, age 88, of Bunkie, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at his residence. He was a US Army veteran of World War II, serving with the Occupation Forces in Japan.

After World War II, he joined the US Navy, serving during the Korean Conflict. He was a professional boxer in the Army and Navy and was known as “Ace Oubre”. He was a patriot and a man of strong beliefs. He loved fishing and quail hunting.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie Ducote Oubre; his parents, Whitney James and Martha Satterly Oubre; his two sisters, Betty O. Ahrens and Joy O. Hunt and his three brothers, Whitney Oubre, Jack Oubre and Paul Oubre. “Pappy” as he was affectionally called, was the last of his siblings.

He is survived by his two daughters, Crys Blankenship of Texas and Sandy Oubre of St. Landry; his three sons, Arthur W. Oubre and wife, Mary Ann, of Florida, Bud Oubre of Bunkie and Gabe Oubre of Bunkie; ten grandchildren, Jake and Matt Oubre, Paige Babineaux, Christopher and Tyler Blankenship, Rayni Ortego, Kayla Oubre, Britany Oubre, Abigail Gagnard and Chance Oubre and his fifteen great grandchildren, Luke, Addison and Tucker Oubre, Ivy and Tripp Winn, Skilynn Oubre, Skileynn Oubre, Zavier Benjamin, Rose and Landon Blankership, Avery and Hayden Blankenship, Kaiser, Krislin, Kindalie Broussard, and Alayah Savage.