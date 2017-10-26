Audrey Dupuy, age 87, of Brouillette

Audrey Dupuy

BROUILLETTE - Funeral services for Mr. Audrey Dupuy will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 27, 2017 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette with Father Abraham Palakkattuchira officiating. Entombment will be in St. Genevieve Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 27, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. until time of service at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Brouillette.

Mr. Dupuy, age 87, of Brouillette, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Born on July 22, 1930, he was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church. He was a hardworking farmer and cattleman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elma and Mary Normand Dupuy and brother, Elmer Dupuy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Ida Lee Dupuy of Brouillette: four daughters, Estella Dupuy (William) DeSoto of Marksville, Susie Dupuy (Stewart) Schrock of Bunkie, Polly Dupuy (Rocky) Roszell of Effie, and Cindy Lee Dupuy of Brouillette; one son, Adam Arl (Wendy) Dupuy of Brouillette; six grandchildren, Amie (Carl) Chapman, Brette (Charlie) Wiley, Lacey (Corey) Roszell, Laine Dugas, Callie Roszell, and Andrew (Stephanie) Laborde; six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Amelia, Caitlin, Emma, Lillian and Owen; and one sister, Nora Mae Smith of Brouillette.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Adam Dupuy, Glenn Wheeler, Roger Smith, Dwayne Smith, Clay Dupuy and Don Dupuy. Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Moreau.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 322 Eighth Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, New York, 10001/ E-mail: info@alzfdn.or or have masses recited at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in memory of Audrey Dupuy.

To extend online condolences to the Dupuy family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com