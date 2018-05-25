Audry J. Dauzat

FIFTH WARD - Funeral Services for Audry J. Dauzat will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 26, 2018, in the chapel of Kramer of Fifth Ward, with Rev. Kurian Zachariah officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery #2.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home beginning on Friday, May 25, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until time of service. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held in the chapel at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Audry J. Dauzat, age 80, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Avoyelles Hospital. Born on August 29, 1937, Audry loved hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul F. Dauzat and Angelina Carmouche Dauzat; and one brother, Lyman J. Dauzat.

Those left to cherish his memory include his step-son, Larry Deark; two sisters, his twin, Allie Delafosse, and Fredna Ponthieux; numerous nieces and nephews; and his long-time close friends, Eddie and Angie Flowers, and Billy Carlen.