August Jones, Jr.

BUNKIE - Funeral services for August Jones, Jr., age 50, of Bunkie were held on Saturday, January 13, 2018,11 a.m. at Christian Baptist Church with Bishop Raymond Enette officiateing Burial followed in St. Luke Cemetery in LeMoyen, under the direction of Progressive Funeral Home in Bunkie.

“June” as he was known by many passed away from this life on Sunday, January 7, 2018, at Bunkie General Hospital. He was bapized in 1975 by the late Rev. Issac Fontenot, Jr. at Plymouth Rock Baptist Church in Morrow. He was a graduate of Bunkie High School class of 1988. After graduation he worked at Mayberry's grocery store for 15 years until it's closure.

Those left to treasure his memory included his mother, Rosa Lee Wells of Bunkie; step-father, Jimmy Chenevert of Lebeau; brother, Nathaniel Ray Wells of Bunkie; step-brothers, Gerald Chenevert of Lebeau and James Chenevert of Melville; sisters, Patricia Wells Watson of Bunkie, Cynthia Wells Jackson of Bunkie and Sharon Lynn Wells of Bunkie; step-sisters, Cheryl Chenevert of Lebeau, Glenda Chenevert of Lebeau and Lorraine Chenevert of Lebeau; and special cousins, Kenneth Roy Compton of Bunkie and Troy Scott of Bunkie.

Pallbearers were Courtney Lewis, Quentin Lewis, Vincent Landry, Jerry Landry, Antonio Lewis and Rocko Lewis.