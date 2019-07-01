Funeral services for Austin Paul Guillot will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Pastors Danny and Angela Hargrove officiating. Interment will be in St Joseph Mausoleum #2 in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville. Mr. Guillot, age 21, of Marksville, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Sherry Juneau Bordelon; father, Timothy Guillot; one brother, Mason Juneau; three sisters, Meagan Guillot, Brianna Rabalais, Candace Rabalais; girlfriend, Abigail Descant; paternal grandparents, Elliott and Peggy Guillot; maternal grandparents, Terrell Juneau and Brenda Bordelon and two nephews, Titus Guillot and Bentley Sherman. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Braxton Guillot, T-Mark Bordelon, Candace Rabalais, Amber Lachney, Weldon Deglandon, Joseph Ponthier and Brett Sherman.