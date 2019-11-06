Baracus Alberto Greenhouse, age 33, of Cottonport

Funeral services for Baracus Alberto Greenhouse of Cottonport will begin at 11am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura. Burial will be held at later date.

Baracus A. Greenhouse, age 33, passed away in Marksville on Friday, November 1, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are mother, Veshay Greenhouse (Johnny Turner) of Cottonport; adoptive mother, Beverly Augustine of Marksville; children: Dajan Augustine of Lake Charles, Ivy Greenhouse of Alexandria, and Ri’chard Greenhouse of Alexandria; fiancé, Ebony West; sisters: Iesha Greenhouse, Shavon Augustine, and Kenyawn Houston all of Marksville; brothers, Thaddeus Greenhouse of Cottonport and Ryan Greenhouse of Marksville; maternal grandmother, Esther Greenhouse of Marksville; aunts, Bridgette Greenhouse and Virginia Williams; uncle, David Greenhouse. He is also survived by a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family & friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Crane Martin; maternal grandfather, Leroy Greenhouse; paternal grandparents, Richard Martin, Sr. & Adele Sampson; aunt, Jacqueline Smith.

Visitation will begin at 9am until 11am on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura, 6608 Porterie St. Mansura, LA (318-964-2324) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.