Barbara C. Bordelon, age 80, of Plaucheville

Funeral Mass for Barbara C. Bordelon of Plaucheville will begin at 2:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Entombment will be in the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Barbara C. Bordelon, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 25, 2019. Barbara was an Immaculate Conception Catholic Church volunteer and an animal shelter volunteer.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Elliott Bordelon of Plaucheville, Ivy Bordelon of Plaucheville, & Bryan Bordelon of Plaucheville; daughter, Ellen Arnold of Celina, TX; eleven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Adam Peter Bordelon; husband, Houston Joseph Bordelon; and parents, Luke Firmin and Anothina Dufour Firmin.

Visitation will begin at 5:00pm until 10:00pm on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont. Rosary Prayer Service will begin at 6:30pm. Visitation will resume at 10:00am until 2:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church Hall.