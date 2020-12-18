Barry Guillot, 78, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Barry Donald Guillot will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville with Reverend Steve Speer officiating. Interment will be at French Cemetery in Effie under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral services.

Mr. Guillot, 78, departed this life on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at his residence in Center Point, Louisiana.

Mr. Guillot is preceded in death by his parents; Alvin and Laura Bringold Guillot, one son Barry Donald Guillot II.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Cora Turley Guillot; sons; Chris Anthony Guillot (Christina) of Pineville, LA.; one sister, Carolyn Guillot of Pueblo, Colorado; 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve will be Troy McNeal, Tim Belgard, Frankie Bantel, Cody McNeal, and Trey McNeal.