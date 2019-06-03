A Celebration of Life for Bart Madrigal will be celebrated on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the chapel of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie. The family requests that friends and relatives may visit with them at Melancon Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until after the service. Arrangements are entrusted to Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

Bart Madrigal, age 51, of Evergreen, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmie H. Madrigal. Bart, we will all miss the way you always made us smile!!

He is survived by his two daughters, Jena Carnahan and husband, Christopher, of Marksville and Tiffany Normand and husband, Lance, of Marksville; his mother, Mary Moreno Madrigal of Bunkie; seven sisters, Virginia Melendez and husband, Waco, TX, Gloria Sauceda of Bunkie, Hope Ducote and husband, Kenneth, of Bunkie, Cecelia Bernal of Evergreen, Debra Robertson and husband, Randy, of Lima, OH, Rachel Clark and husband, Gary, of Plaucheville, Katherine Cook and husband, Wesley, of Lima, OH and Sara Clark and friend, Clyde Curtis, of Evergreen; six brothers, Robert Madrigal and wife, Virginia, of Bunkie, Jimmy Madrigal and wife, Shelia, of Mansura, Richard Madrigal and wife, Rebecca, of Beggs, Jessie Madrigal andwife, Rhonda, of Orgon, WI, Randy Madrigal of Evergreen and Earnest Madrigal of Irving, TX and two grandchildren, Jayler Moreau and Seth Normand