Beckie Guillory Luneau, age 63, of Deville

Beckie Guillory Luneau

EFFIE - Funeral services will be held for Beckie Guillory Luneau on Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Ken Gordon and Reverend Mike Wilkinson officiating. Interment will be in French Cemetery in Effie.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2017 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until service time.

Mrs. Luneau, age 63, of Deville, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria on Sunday, December 17, 2017. Born on January 4, 1954, Mrs. Luneau was a member of the Oak Grove Methodist Church. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Arnez Hines Guillory.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Luneau of Effie; son, Brian (Teresa) Luneau of Houston, Texas; daughter, Dana Luneau of Effie; sister, Herbie Jo Fuqua of Effie; three grandchildren, Noah Estorga, Braxton Luneau, Caden Luneau; and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Brian Luneau, Hunter Fuqua, Brandon Luneau, Jeremy Nunez, Charlie Wiley, Reggie Hines, Kyle Perry, Damien Nunez and Noah Estorga. Honorary pallbearers will be Braxton Luneau, Caden Luneau, Donnie Luneau, Benny Spruill, Randy Fuqua, Rickie Fuqua, Shane Hilton, and Janet Wiley.