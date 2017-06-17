Bentley Matthias Dominick, age 22 months, of Marksville

Bentley Matthias Dominick

MARKSVILLE - Funeral services for Bentley Matthias Dominick will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. John Community Church Baptist with Reverend Charles Guillory officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at St. John Community Church Baptist from 9 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Bentley, age 22 months, of Marksville, passed away on Thursday, June 15, 2017 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Leo Thomas, Sr. and Bernice; paternal great grandparents, Junius and Julia Dominick

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Carlnelious Dominick of Marksville; mother, Christi Marshall of Marksville; brothers, Willam Dominick of Marksville and Cayden Dominick of Marksville; sisters, Chloe Dominick of Marksville, Alyssa Marshall of Slidell; caretaker, guardian and grandmother, Susan Dominick of Marksville; paternal grandfather, Paul Dominick, Sr. of Marksville; maternal grandparents, Ira and Jennifer Gagnard; grandmother, Georgette Thomas; uncles and aunts, Nathaniel and LaKeisha Dominick of Florida, Paul (Jessica) Dominick, Jr. of Cypress, Texas; aunt, Marsha Gagnard of Marksville; special uncle and aunt, Nicholas and Shnita Hayes of Cottonport; special aunt, Theresa Frank; and numerous aunts and uncles.