Bernice Lemoine Barrios

Bernice L. Barrios, age 93, a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Bernice was born on May 20, 1925 in Plaucheville, LA. She was one of ten children. Bernice graduated college in 1947 with a Registered Nursing Degree. She married Alcide "Jay" in 1953 and expanded her family with four children. She worked at Earl K. Long Hospital until 1980. Once reaching her retirement, she traveled extensively. Bernice and Jay traveled all 50 states, many provinces in Canada, and to Europe.

She is survived by her children, Aliece Watts and husband JD, Emile and wife CeeCee, Donald and wife Angie, and Arthur and wife Kris; grandchildren, Brian, Daniel, Steven, Eric, Danielle, Matthew, Joshua, Brittany, Jacob "Jake", and Troy; great-grandchild, Natalie; sisters-in-law, Mary, Barbara, Jeannie, and Lorena; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bernice is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jay; parents, Arthur C. Lemoine and Aline P. Lemoine; three sisters, Sister Maxelinda, Flavia, and Eleanor; and six brothers, Anthony, Leo, Lester, Charles (twin), John V., and Alvin.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lake Sherwood Village, 4101 Plaza Tower Drive, Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 6:00 pm. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12424 Brogdon Lane, Baton Rouge, LA on Wednesday, September 26, 2018 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will immediately follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge