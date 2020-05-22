Bernice Rabalais

May 31, 1934 ~ May 21, 2020 (age 85)

Due to the mandates that are in place concerning Covid-19, Christ the King Catholic Church will be limited to 100 people for the Funeral Service.

Funeral Mass for Bernice Rabalais of Simmesport, will begin at 11:30am on Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church of Simmesport. Burial will be held at Christ the King Catholic Cemetery of Simmesport.

Bernice Rabalais, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 21st, 2020 at Rapides Regional Hospital in Alexandria.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Norma Adams of Simmesport, Jackie Rabalais of Marksville, Ferdie Rabalais Jr. (Betty) of Plaucheville, and Christopher Rabalais, Sr. (Kim) of Lettsworth; ten grandchildren, Shannon Guillot, Ronald Williams, Matthew Bonnette, Monica Mayberry, Michael Rabalais Sr., Lance Rabalais, Christopher Rabalais Jr., Brandon Rabalais, Anna Rabalais, and Lucy Rabalais; and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Ferdie Rabalais Sr.; parents, Pierre Hickman Laborde & Adeline Burke Laborde; brothers, Clyde Laborde Sr. and Wilford Laborde.

Visitation will be from 10:30am to 11:30am, Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at Escude Funeral Home of Simmesport.

Due to the mandates that are in place concerning Covid-19, Escude Funeral Home in Simmesport will be limited to 25 people for the visitation.