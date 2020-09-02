Beryl Moncla, 92, Alexandria

A visitation for Beryl Moncla will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie. A private graveside service will be held Saturday at Cushman Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Moncla, age 92 of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.

She is preceded in death by her husband, E.E. Buddy Moncla; her daughter, Susan M. Barton; her parents, Emile and Susie Johnson Saucier; siblings, Louise Collins, Ina Cavanaugh, Buddy Saucier, Dutch Saucier, and Hershel Saucier.

Survivors include her son; Stephen Moncla and wife Susie of Moncla; her sister, Sylvia Roy and husband Peter of Marksville; her grandchildren, Andrew Cummings and wife Jan of Atlanta, GA, Tracy Hall of Baton Rouge, Barbara Taylor of Shreveport and Stephanie Lamb and husband Micah of Robinson, TX; and her great-grandchildren, Hunter Hall, Dylan Hogan, Hannah Hall, Benjamin Cummings, Claire Cummings, Kaitlyn Lamb and Noah Lamb.

