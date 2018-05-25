Beryl Watts Guillory, age 78, of Hessmer

Beryl Watts Guillory

HESSMER - Funeral services for Beryl Watts Guillory of Hessmer will take place at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Church of Hessmer on Monday, May 28, 2018 beginning at 10 a.m. with Fr. Edwin Rodriguez-Hernandez officiating. Burial services will commence at the St. Alphonsus Catholic Mausoleum. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held at the Escude Funeral Home of Mansura on Sunday, May 27, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will reopen on Monday morning at 8 a.m.

Beryl, age 78, passed away at her home on the morning of Friday, May 25, 2018. She was born on September 18, 1939.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl P Guillory; parents, Wallace and Elisa Watts, II; and sister, Dolly Chatelain.

She is survived by her son, Scott (June) Guillory of Hessmer; granddaughter, Maggie Guillory; sisters, Carol Simon of Greenwell Springs and Lou Lemoine of Plaucheville; and brother, Wallace Watts, III.