Beverly Ann Gauthier, age 89, of Cottonport

Beverly Ann Gauthier

COTTONPORT - Funeral services for Beverly Ann Gauthier of Cottonport will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. Jose Robles-Sanchez officiating. Entombment will be in the St. Mary's Mausoleum in Cottonport. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Escude Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday beginning at 9 a.m until the time of service at St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Beverly Ann Gauthier, age 89, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Oak Mont Estate Assisted Living in Mansura. Born on January 26, 1928, Beverly was a mother figure to many and will be missed and loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland Gauthier; parents, Lester, Sr. and Addie Gauthier; and brother, Frank Gauthier.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Addie Jo G. (Fred) Cook of Pineville, Lloyd Steven (Debbie) Gauthier of Cottonport, and Pierre M. (Debra) Gauthier of Cottonport; siblings, Elaine (George) Broussard of Baton Rouge, Ryan ''Sunny'' (Kathleen) Gauthier of Cottonport, Lester (Barbara) Gauthier, Jr. of Cottonport, Florence ''Sis'' Decuir of Lafayette, and Peggy Bordelon of Fifth Ward; sister-in-law, Janice Gauthier of Cottonport; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers, Jake Gauthier, Derik Gauthier, Chris Cook, Ted Gauthier, Glenn Decuir, and Sammy Gauthier. Crossbearer will be Owen Rozas.