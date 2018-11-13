Billy Mouliere, Bunkie native

Billy Davis Mouliere passed away on November 12, 2018 in Victoria, TX. He was a native of Louisiana, born July 28,1939 in Bunkie, Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana to parents Davis Jules Mouliere and Mary Leona Walker.

He graduated from Bolton High School in Alexandria, Louisiana. He enlisted into the Marines right after graduating High School in 1957 and shipped out to Yokohama & Kamiseya, Japan as cryptographer with a top secret clearance . Before shipping out he wed Dorothy Elizabeth Silman on February 17, 1958 in Imperial Beach, California. To this union 4 children were blessed to them. After returning from Japan, Billy attended LSU and graduated in 1968 and immediately went to work for Tennessee Gas Pipeline as a Technical Engineer with MBA and transferred to Morehead, KY. After 5 more transfers to Louisiana, Houston, Minnesota, Indiana, and back to Texas, he retired from El Paso Gas Pipeline and moved the last time to Victoria, TX. His hobbies after retirement were auctions and garage sales. But his main focus was the annual Walker Family Reunion, in Louisiana. He worked with Hospice of South Texas and was avid Bowler. He loved bowling at the Century Lanes of Victoria.

Preceded in death father Davis Jules Mouliere in June of 1997 and mother Mary Leona Walker Mouliere in March 1983.

He was survived by his wife Dorothy of Victoria; his 4 children, Billy Dewayne Mouliere and wife Tammy of New Waverly, TX, Sheila Marie Mouliere Liccketto and husband Todd of Meadows Place, TX, Linda Darlene Mouliere Short of Victoria, and James Michael Mouliere and wife Vicky of Baytown, TX; 2 Grandchildren, Amanda Marie Short Erickson and husband Steve and great-granddaughter Mailey of Big Stone Gap, VA. , Crystal Lynn Mouliere of Baytown; step-grandchild Andrea Miller with step great grandchildren, Bryland and Beau of Kileen, TX, step grandchildren Ashley Mancha, Joshua Mancha, Nathan Mancha, and step great grandchildren Kayden, Colton, Heidi, Weslee, Chloe of Baytown, TX; his siblings James Moise Mouliere of Alexandria, LA and Nancy Ellen Mouliere Gremillion of Alexandria, LA, many nieces and nephews; and Godson, Keith Mouliere.

Funeral Services will be held at Northside Baptist Church in Victoria, TX on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. This will be followed by bringing Billy home to Louisiana with viewing at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home in Bunkie, La. on Friday November 16, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and a graveside service with military honors on Saturday at Vandenburg Cemetery, Bayou Chicot, LA with Bro. Dick Debusk officiating.

