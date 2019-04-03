Billy Wells, founding member of Avoyelles Feeder Pig Assoc.

Pineville - Services for Billy Ashton Wells will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers, Pineville with Father Wayne Fletcher and Brother Robby Poole officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park.

The family requests that visitation be observed Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Hixson Brothers, Pineville from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will continue on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

Billy entered eternal rest Monday, April 1, 2019 after a gallant battle with Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma for over 16 years.

Billy Wells was a lifelong resident of Rapides Parish. He graduated from Buckeye High School and attended Louisiana College for 3 years, majoring in Chemistry and Biology. He was a gentleman of few words who believed that a person's actions spoke louder than their words. He had a generous heart and would dedicate his time and knowledge to help a family member or neighbor in exchange for a pot of coffee, whatever time of day. He was well traveled from his time with the National Guard and had a wealth of knowledge that everyone drew from.

Billy was very curious as a young man and learned a lot from his pawpaw, "Pi" Thomas Jefferson Wells, II and neighbor, Cruso Denny. His entrepreneurial spirit began at an early age; he bought his first horse at 10 and his first cows at 13. During his 11 years in the National Guard, he became the first soybean farmer in eastern Rapides Parish. He left the Guard to become a full-time farmer and cattleman, from which he retired at the age of 70.

For years Mr. Wells participated in the Buckeye Water Works District #10, Buckeye Fire Department, LA Cattleman's Association, and Rapides Parish Farm Bureau where he served as board members. He was a 50 year member of Solomon Masonic Lodge, and a charter member of W. D. Fisher Masonic Lodge. He was a founding member of the Avoyelles and LaSalle Parish Feeder Pig Associations, and Bayou Roberts Co-op, serving as Vice President until his death. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved spending time at his fishing camp at Muddy Bayou. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and a friend to all.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ethel Tarver Wells; brother, Samuel Fenwick "Bud" Wells, sisters, Barbara Carolyn Roshto, and Dorothy Mae Wells; nephew, Larry Scott Pospisil; mother and father-in-law, Henry Garland and Ethel Mandeville Pharis.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of almost 55 years, Dorothy Ann Pharis Wells; daughters, Ethel June Wells Foster (Brad), Jeannie Wells-Poirier (Jody); grandchildren, Trinity Joan Foster, Cade Ashton Foster, William Joseph Poirier, and Ann Camille Wells Poirier; sister, Pam Wells Pospisil; sister-in-law, Mayme Jean Pharis Sykes; numerous cherished nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

Pallbearers will be Brad Foster, Cade Ashton Foster, William Poirier, Keith Sanson, Jerry Wayne Pospisil, Jeff Mitchell, Jody Jones, and Glennon Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Snow, Murphy Belgard, Jim Miller, Gene Jones, John Slay, Ronnie Jenkins, brothers of the Solomon Masonic Lodge, the brothers of W. D. Fisher Masonic Lodge, and members and administration of the Bayou Robert Co-op.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. June Ince, Dr. Jonathan Hunter, Dr. Ilyas A. Chaudry, the management and loving, caring staff of Hill Top Nursing Home of Pineville, St. Joseph Hospice, Lagniappe Home Health and his devoted niece, Linda Pharis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Shrine Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana.