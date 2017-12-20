Birdell Griffin, age 75, of Bunkie

Birdell Griffin

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Birdell Griffin will be Saturday, December 23, 2017 at 12 noon at the Salem Baptist Church with Rev. Gregory Craig officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Triumph Baptist Church Cemetery in Barbreck under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Salem Baptist Church on Saturday, December 23, 2017 from 10 a.m. until service time.

Ms. Griffin, age 75, passed away on Thursday, December 14, 2017 at the Bayou Vista Community Care Center. Born on February 9, 1942, she was a retired employee of Bunkie High School and Bunkie General Hospital.

She is survived by three daughters, Annie Griffin of Bunkie, Theresa Griffin of Alexandria and Joanna Hawkins of Bunkie; three sons, Edward Griffin, Jr. of Bunkie, Donald Griffin of Alexandria and Edgar Griffin of Tallahasse, Florida; ten grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.