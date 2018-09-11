Blanche Lolita Theresa Lemoine Dupuis, age 98, of Baton Rouge

Blanche Lolita Theresa Lemoine Dupuis

BATON ROUGE - A funeral mass for Blanche Lolita Theresa Lemoine Dupuis will take place on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 10 am at St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church located at 5354 Plank Road Baton Rouge Louisiana 70805.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at Resthaven Funeral Home located at 11817 Jefferson Highway Baton Rouge Louisiana 70816. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday at St. Gerard will begin at 9 a.m. until the funeral mass.

Blanche Lolita Theresa Lemoine Dupuis, age 98, was born January 12, 1920 to Pauline Rosella Bordelon Lemoine and Maxime Joseph Lemoine in San Antonio, Texas. She later returned to Louisiana, where she grew up among family in Marksville. She passed away into the Kingdom of God on Wednesday, September 5, 2018. She later met and married the love of her life, Paul Hampton Dupuis. They shared 56 years of joy and happiness, giving all of us a fine example of true love. Lolita was a longtime member of St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church and later, a founding member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, where she also served on the Ladies Auxiliary Board. Lolita spent 30 years as a business owner and hairdresser. She later retired from a second career at the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge. But, the most important job in her life was that of devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Those who knew and loved her will remember and miss her big warm ""Lolita Hugs"", her smiling eyes and optimistic view of life.

She is preceded in death by parents, Pauline Bordelon Lemoine and Maxime Joseph Lemoine and her beloved husband of 56 years, Paul Hampton Dupuis.

She is survived by daughter, Joan Evelyn Dupuis (Glenn Roy ) Battle; son, Richard Dale Dupuis; grandchildren, Michael Glenn (Lisa Lynn Billeaud) Battle, Melissa Anne Battle (Collin Gilbert) Avery, Richard Bradley Dupuis, Rebecca Ashley Dupuis, Samantha Dawn Dupuis and Alexandra Dale Dupuis; great-grandchildren, Madison Dupuis, Ainsley Glenn Battle, Hampton Senn Avery and Chloe Dupuis.

Pallbearers will be Michael Glenn Battle, Collin Gilbert Avery, Danny Lemoine, Jason Lemoine, Brad Dupuis, and Dewey Ponthieu. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Dale Dupuis and Glenn Roy Battle.