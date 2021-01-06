Bobbie Gauthier, 72, Cottonport

Memorial Mass for Bobbie John Gauthier of Cottonport will begin at 10:00AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the St. Mary’s Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport with Fr. John Wiltse officiating. Inurnment will follow at the St. Mary’s Mausoleum.

Bobbie Gauthier, age 72, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the Oschner Hospital in Shreveport.

Some of his hobbies included gardening and being with family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Melanie Beridon Gauthier; daughter, Jennifer G. (Kurt) Schultz of Atlanta, GA; son, Joshua A. Gauthier of Fort Walton Beach, FL; brothers, Gerald (Peggy) Gauthier of Cottonport and Gary (Carlene) Gauthier of Cottonport; grandchildren, Harrison Schultz and Sawyer Schultz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Annis & Ruby Normand Gauthier; and brother, Gaston Lemoine.

A rosary prayer service will begin at 9:30AM on Friday, January 8, 2021 at the St. Mary's Assumption Catholic Church in Cottonport.

Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.escudefuneralhome.com.

Escude Funeral Home of Mansura have been entrusted with funeral arrangements.