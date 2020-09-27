Bobbie Savage, 61, Bunkie

Funeral services for Bobbie Savage will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Bunkie with the Rev. David Ducote officiating. Burial will follow in the Butter Cemetery in Forest Hill. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Savage, age 61 of Bunkie, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Alene Fincher; a brother, Rabion Crader; and a sister, Una Allen.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Lester Savage of Bunkie; her sons, Christopher Cane Savage of Alexandria and Cory James Savage and wife Stacey Marie of Bunkie; a brother, Shelby Fincher, Jr. and wife Tina of Forest Hill; three sisters, Diana Guillory and husband Leon of Reeves, Joyce Mitchell and husband Charles of Forest Hill and Alene Myers and husband A.L. of Marksville; and her grandchildren, Nash, Tatum, Claire, Zach, Isabella, Victoria and Briana Savage.

Friends may visit on Sunday from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 a.m. and Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Bunkie.