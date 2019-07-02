Brady Louis Lafargue, age 34, of Centerpoint

Funeral services celebrating the life of Brady Louis Lafargue will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 12 Noon in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Reverend Carolyn Fletcher officiating. Interment will be in French Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Lafargue, age 34, of Centerpoint, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Edwin Louis Lafargue and his maternal grandparents, Jetty and Milton Luneau.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Paula Lafargue Cardwell (Walt); father, Edwin “Pockey” Lafargue, III (Karen); two sisters, Megan Lafargue Charrier (Michael) of Hessmer, Mallory Lafargue Hoffman (Dennis) of New Orleans; two step-brothers, Jeremy Cardwell of Deville, Roy Burns (Emily) of Boston, MA; one step-sister, Melissa Kreideweis (Josh) of Deville; one nephew, Maddox Charrier; one niece, Maggie Charrier; grandmother, Dorothy “Bibby” Lafargue and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be observed on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Jeremy Cardwell, Frank McMickell, Carl Lafargue, Michael Charrier, Shayne Degrusha and Dennis Hoffman. Honorary pallbearer to serve will be Maddox Charrier.