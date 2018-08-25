Brenda Francois Dufour, age 58, of Plaucheville

Brenda Francois Dufour

BUNKIE - Funeral services for Brenda Francois Dufour will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie with the Rev. Stephen Scott Chemino officiating. Burial will follow in the Pythian Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home.

Friends may visit on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. at Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Mrs. Dufour, age 58 of Plaucheville, passed away on Friday, August 24, 2018 at the Bunkie General Hospital. She was born on September 18, 1959.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John B. and Geraldine Dugas Francois.

Survivors include her husband of 23 years, Brett Dufour of Plaucheville; her son, McKenzie Kory (fiancé Kayla Nugent) Landry of Plaucheville; her sisters, Bonnie Francois of Bayou Chicot, Linda F. (Mike) Mayeux of Bunkie and Angie F. Sauseda of Iota; her grandchildren, Carson and Kenalee; her in-laws, Dewey and Vilmis Dufour of Plaucheville; her many nieces and nephews; and her precious furbaby Reggie.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com