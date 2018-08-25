Brenda Gaspard Smigura, age 69, of Center Point

Brenda Gaspard Smigura

KOLIN - Funeral services for Brenda Gaspard Smigura will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 27, 2018 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville officiated by Reverend Steve Speer and Reverend Robert Tarver. Interment will be in Czech National Cemetery in Kolin.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 26, 2018 from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday until time of funeral.

Mrs. Smigura, age 69, of Center Point, passed away at her residence surrounded by her family. Born on September 8, 1948, Brenda was known to many as she worked for many years as a nurse’s aide. She was a caring, compassionate person and a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sylvan and Linster Bordelon Gaspard, and husband David Smigura, Sr.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, David “Booger” (Tonya) Smigura, Jr. of Effie, Jason (Ginger) Smigura of Moncla; one daughter, Amy Smigura (Josh) Dauzat of Marksville; one brother, Carl Gaspard of Echo; five grandchildren, Landon David Theriot, Reece Smigura, Caleb Ponthier, Kelli Ponthier, and Kloe Dauzat; and special friend and companion, Preston Marler of Center Point.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Danny Wiley, Nadine Wiley, Stan Bullock, Preston Marler, Melissa Manning Voorhies, and Johnny Lemoine. Honorary pallbearer will be Lele Bullock.