Funeral services for Mr. Brian O’Neal Lemoine will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor Jacob Crawford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Brian O’Neal Lemoine, age 51, of Marksville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Avoyelles Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilton “Colette” and Hattie “Lee” Lemoine; two brothers, Lil Joe Lemoine and Hayward Lemoine.

Those left to cherish her memory include his companion, Kristy Roberts of Marksville; five brothers, Dannie Lemoine (Cathy) of Simmesport, Albert Lemoine (Walterine) of Marksville, Rodney Lemoine (Jeanine) of Innis, Paul Lemoine (Darnette) of Marksville, Denver Lemoine of Marksville; two sisters, Gloria Wilkes (Michael) of Marksville and Helen Arabia of Iota.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until time of funeral service in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home

Pallbearers honored to serve will be Dannie Lemoine, Denver Lemoine, Paul Lemoine, Kerry Lemoine, Rodney Lemoine and Christian Hardy.