Brieanna Lane Descant, 10, Marksville

Funeral services for Miss Brieanna Layne Descant will be held at

10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 17, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Descant, Pastor Jimmy Toney, and Brother Larry Pasley officiating, respectively. Interment will be in St Alphonsus Cemetery in Hessmer. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Miss Descant, age 10, passed away on January 3, 2019.

Brieanna was someone who left an impact on everyone’s life. She was a genuine and caring person. She loved to sing and was always full of life. She had a love for cheerleading, as she was always cheering, even teaching her younger sister Skyler, different routines. With our baby girl Brienna gone, it will definitely change us but we know she is our angel now. She will be greatly missed. She touched the lives of everyone she contacted through the hugs and smiles she freely gave, even if they were a stranger.

Those left to cherish her memory include parents, Derrick Descant (Lakin) of Effie, Ashly Leitch of Marksville; one brother, Drake Descant of Effie; three sisters, Kassidy Descant of Marksville, Skyler Daigrepont of Marksville, Dakota Descant of Effie; paternal grandparents, Pastor Eric Descant and wife Karen of Marksville; paternal grandmother, Nora Descant of Hessmer, maternal grandparents, Ken and Karen Dauzat of Marksville, Gary and Carmen Leitch of Costa Rica and aunt, Miranda Descant of Marksville.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. and will resume on Thursday, January 17, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Robbie McNeal, Adam Desselle, Jacob Morman, Dwayne Dauzat, Trent Luneau, Vance Leitch and Cody Henderson.

