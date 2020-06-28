A Celebration of Life Bro. Van Keith Jones Jr.

A Gentle Giant was called home Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:45 pm., at Our Lady of the Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, La. Van Keith Jones Jr. was born April 1, 1983, to the union of Rev Van Keith Jones Sr and Martha Jones in Marksville, La. Van Keith Jones Jr. accepted Jesus Christ at a young age and was baptized at Starlight Baptist Church by the late Rev. Laudrick Jones.

Van was a dedicated member of the Starlight Baptist Church until his health failed. He was often referred to as a “gentle Giant” who was beloved by his family, friends, and coworkers. He always had a nickname for everyone he met. He was always willing to help others when he could.

Van graduated from Marksville High School in 2002. He was a great defensive lineman for the Marksville Tigers under Coach JT Dunbar. After graduation, he worked offshore at a chef. While working offshore, Van develop Bell’s Palsy. After this incident, Van worked in Private Sitting for special needs and senior citizens. From there, Van worked at the casino as a security guard for several years. After working as a security guard, Van went to work at Westside Rehabilitation Center, Pinecrest, St. Mary’s, Evergreen, and Central Hospital in Pineville, La as a Psychiatric Aide.

He leaves to cherish: His three children, son: Van Keith Jones, III of Marksville, La., two daughters: Shakia Jones and Shaylnn Eggins, all of Marksville, La. He also leaves his parents: Father, Pastor Van Keith Jones Sr., and Martha Jones, all of Marksville, La. One sister: Laura Jones from Marksville, La., three brothers: Travis Ford from Marksville, La, Mario Jones of Marksville, La, Bradly Jones (Roslyn) of Pineville, La. He is also survived by his grandmother: Eura Hayes of Marksville, La., grandfather: Alfred Gonzales, of Oletha, Kansas., three godchildren: Karla Barton of Marksville, La., Malcolm Hagger, of Hessmer, La., and Myron Ford of Marksville, La., and a host of nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather, the late Rev. Laudrick Jones, two grandmothers: the late Rosalee Holmes Jones and the late Johnnie Mae Simon Jones. Services entrusted to St. Edwards Funeral Home 808 NW Main Street Bunkie Louisiana 71322...