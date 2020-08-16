Burnett Bordelon, 89, Alexandria

Burnett was born on February 21, 1931, in Marksville, Louisiana. He proudly served 4 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Burnett was an educator for many years. He retired as the principal of Huddle Elementary School in 1986 and was known affectionately by many as “Mr. B.” Burnett will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Burnett Francis Bordelon, 89, of Alexandria, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Tioga Manor Compassionate Care.

Burnett is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas A. Bordelon and Harriet D. Bordelon; brother, Irwin Bordelon; and sister, Beverly B. Gremillion.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Janet Bordelon and two children, Harlan Bordelon and Kirk Bordelon (Debbie).

