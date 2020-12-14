Burton Marks, 86, Marksville

Graveside services for Mr. Burton Joseph Marks will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Mansura, LA with Deacon Darrell Dubroc officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Marks, age 86, of Marksville departed this life on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Riviere de Soleil Nursing Home in Mansura, LA.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Joyce Roy Marks of Marksville; son, Carl Marks of Bunkie; daughter, Sherrie Marks of Hessmer; brother, Donald Marks (Eldine) of Mansura; sisters, Bertha Armand of Mansura, and Barbara Laborde (Jimmy) of Mansura. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Marks is preceded in death by his parents, Wisley and Lucy Kidder Marks; daughter, Donna Marks; sisters, Ida Dauzat, Margaret Aymond, and Susie Marks.

